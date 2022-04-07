Robredo: Red-tagging meant to derail campaign momentum | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo reiterates she would not ally with anyone resorting to violence to advance their agenda. This, amid efforts to red-tag her and her supporters.

The Philippine government now allows a negative antigen test result administered and certified by a healthcare professional as entry requirement for travelers coming into the country.

Experts say Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.’s presidential campaign is reaping benefits from long-time disinformation machinery.

Facebook owner Meta on Thursday, April 7, announces it took down a network of 400 accounts, pages and groups that have claimed credit for attacking websites in the Philippines.

American indie rock band LANY announces that guitarist Les Priest will be departing from the group after eight years to focus on his personal endeavors. – Rappler.com