ABS-CBN, TV5 ink P2.16B investment deal | Evening wRap

ABS-CBN to acquire 34.99% of TV5, Cignal invests in SkyCable. Media giants ABS-CBN and TV5 officially signed a multibillion-peso investment deal after over a year of negotiations, effectively consolidating both companies’ content and resources.

DepEd lacks 91,000 classrooms for school year 2022-2023. To address the problem, the Department of Education will implement class shifting schedules and set up temporary spaces.

‘Not his signature’: Malacañang denies Marcos allowed sugar imports. A document that has since been deleted from the Sugar Regulatory Administration’s website shows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved 300,000 metric tons of sugar imports. Malacañang says he did not.

Sports icon Lydia de Vega dies after four-year cancer battle. Philippine sports icon and track legend Lydia de Vega dies on Wednesday, August 10, after a four-year battle with breast cancer.

The ‘Drag Race Philippines’ trailer is here. Drag Race Philippines is set to premiere on August 17. It will be available on Discovery+, WOW Plus Presents, and HBO Go. – Rappler.com

