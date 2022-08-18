Remulla wants to relocate Bilibid to Occidental Mindoro | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Justice Secretary Boying Remulla says he wants to relocate the New Bilibid Prison from Metro Manila to Occidental Mindoro.

Alternative news site Bulatlat on Wednesday, August 17, says its website is still not completely accessible to all its readers. A Quezon City court already ordered the NTC to unblock Bulatlat’s website.

The Rural Missionaries of the Philippines on Thursday, August 18, slams the Department of Justice for accusing them of allegedly providing funds to the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army or CPP-NPA.

Social video platform TikTok says it will work to prevent content creators from posting paid political messages on the app, in preparation for the US midterm election in November.

South Korean legal drama series Extraordinary Attorney Woo will be adapted into a musical. Meantime, GMA Drama releases the first teaser for their Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series ‘Start Up.’ – Rappler.com

