Enrile: ICC ‘interferes so much’ with Philippine affairs | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Enrile on ICC, Vinny Marcos, and Song Joong-ki

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s chief legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile says if it were up to him, representatives from the International Criminal Court who try to enter the Philippines would be arrested.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and four other congressional leaders file a measure seeking to give the Philippine president authority to suspend the scheduled increase in monthly contributions of members of state health insurer PhilHealth.

The youngest son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is getting a front row seat to the inner workings of the House of Representatives.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board says some commuters are resorting to illegal and potentially dangerous ride-hailing apps.

Filipino Teumes have something to celebrate as TREASURE announces an additional date for their 2023 HELLO Tour in Manila.

South Korean singer-actress IU and actor Park Bo-gum are coming together for a new drama called ‘You Have Done Well’.

South Korean actor Song Joong-ki is married to British actress Katy Louise Saunders, who is pregnant with their first child. — Rappler.com