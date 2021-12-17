Typhoon Odette causes severe damage across the Visayas | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Thousands of families evacuate across the Visayas regions as Typhoon Odette, international name Rai, rampaged through the central part of the Philippines Thursday evening, December 16. Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia declares a state of calamity in the province Friday.

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines condemns the verbal attack of notorious lawyer Larry Gadon against journalist Raissa Robles. The journalists call it the latest display of ‘belligerent impunity’ that members of the Philippine press face.

The poverty incidence in the Philippines during the pandemic rises to 23.7% in the first semester of 2021, equivalent to 26.1 million Filipinos. This means 3.9 million more Filipinos are living in poverty amid the ravages of COVID-19.

Five children are killed and several more are badly injured in a school in Australia after strong winds lifted an inflated jumping castle into the air Thursday, December 16. There was no immediate explanation for how the jumping castle became airborne.

The coronation night for Miss World 2021 in Puerto Rico is postponed early morning Friday, December 17 Manila time, due to cases of COVID-19 among contestants and staff. The pageant was originally scheduled the same day. –Rappler.com