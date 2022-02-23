Arroyo’s ex-officials endorse Robredo for president | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

At least 47 former government officials under the Arroyo administration endorse presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo in the 2022 elections.

Presidential frontrunner Bongbong Marcos secures the support of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines or TUCP, but his labor agenda is still in the works.

All 17 mayors of Metro Manila recommend downgrading the capital region’s status to Alert Level 1 for COVID-19 starting March 1.

Western nations and Japan punish Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Maymay Entrata calls out a netizen spreading rumors about her non-showbiz boyfriend. The former Pinoy Big Brother winner calls the rumors ‘fake news.’ – Rappler.com