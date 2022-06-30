Ferdinand Marcos Jr sworn in as president | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Marcoses are officially back in power as Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. takes his oath as the 17th Philippine president at noon on Thursday, June 30.

Survivors and victims of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ tyrannical rule pledge to guard the country against tyranny on Thursday, June 30, the same day Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. takes his oath as the new Philippine president.

Manila mayor-elect Honey Lacuna takes her oath of office on Wednesday, June 29, shattering a glass ceiling by becoming the first woman to sit at city hall’s top post.

Kris Aquino gives another health update on Instagram Thursday, June 30, sharing she recovered from COVID-19 as she receives treatment for her autoimmune diseases in the United States.

R. Kelly is sentenced on Wednesday, June 29, to 30 years in prison, following the multiplatinum R&B singer’s conviction of racketeering and sex crimes. – Rappler.com

