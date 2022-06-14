Guanzon makes official party-list substitution bid | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon makes official her congressional aspirations after filing her papers as the first nominee of a winning party-list group.

Retired Supreme Court senior justice Antonio Carpio says it is possible for President-elect Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. to keep strong economic ties with China while being firm on asserting the Philippines’ rights in the West Philippine Sea.

The justice department under outgoing Secretary Menardo Guevarra will not withdraw two charges of conspiracy to commit drug trading against jailed opposition senator Leila De Lima.

Walt Disney Co. is unable to obtain permission to show its new Pixar movie Lightyear in 14 Middle Eastern and Asian countries and is unlikely to open in China, the world’s largest movie market.

BTS member Jungkook surprises ARMY, on Monday, June 13, with a new track titled “My You,” as part of the K-pop group’s ninth-year anniversary celebration. – Rappler.com

Today’s Daily wRap has been brought to you by the Good Neighbors International Philippines. For more information, visit goodneighbors.ph