Quiboloy charged of human trafficking in Philippine court | The wRap

Embattled doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy is charged with a non-bailable case of qualified human trafficking at a Pasig City court. The next step is for the Pasig court to determine if there is basis to issue a warrant of arrest against Quiboloy.

The Senate orders the arrest of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy for ‘refusing to appear’ at the upper chamber’s inquiry into his alleged human rights abuses. Senate President Migz Zubiri directs the Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Tuesday, March 19, to carry out and implement the arrest within 24 hours.

San Miguel Corporation president and chief executive officer Ramon Ang unveils plans for NAIA. This includes a new passenger terminal and a Skyway bypass to address congestion issues at the country’s main gateway.

The Office of the Ombudsman launches its own probe into the Chocolate Hills controversy. Ombudsman Samuel Martires says investigators formally started a probe on Monday, March 18.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington DC for the first trilateral leaders' summit of the United States, the Philippines, and Japan.