More storms expected in the Philippines in 2024 due to La Niña | The wRap

The wRap highlights: Storms in the Philippines, UN & Gaza, BINI & G22

The Philippines is expecting the onset of La Niña to result in more storms than 2023. Philippine weather bureau PAGASA projects 13-16 typhoons by the latter half of 2024.

Local and international environmental, religious, and human rights groups call for the release of environmental activists Joxeille Tiong and Francisco Dangla III who were allegedly abducted in northern Philippines Sunday, March 24.

The United Nations Security Council adopts a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The Pope’s mitre hat and New York City’s The Oculus inspire the architecture of the Sagrada Familia Church in Araneta, Quezon City.

P-pop continues to make waves in the international scene, as girl groups BINI and G22 are confirmed to appear in the Chinese show ‘Show It All.’ – Rappler.com