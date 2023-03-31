Ramon Ang on MT Princess Empress | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A month after the sinking of MT Princess Empress, San Miguel Corporation president and CEO Ramon Ang finally makes a statement on reports that one of the conglomerate’s subsidiaries was the charterer of the oil tanker.

Before he was killed, the Supreme Court cleared Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo of malversation and graft charges in relation to the alleged misuse of P143.2 million calamity funds in 2012.

Senator Bato dela Rosa says he is unfazed by the threat of arrest by the International Criminal Court which is probing the Duterte government’s bloody drug war.

Donald Trump is indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges.

A jury in Utah rules that Oscar-winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow was not responsible for injuries sustained by a man during a ski slope collision at an upscale Park City resort in 2016.

Star Magic’s top young stars and kilig-worthy love teams grace the ivory carpet of the highly-anticipated Star Magic Prom 2023 at The Bellevue Manila in Muntinlupa City.

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s Jisoo makes her long awaited solo debut with the release of her EP ME. Jisoo, the last member to make a solo debut, drops the music video for the song ‘Flower,’ a love song sung over a catchy dance track. — Rappler.com