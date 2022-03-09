Election observers question Comelec-Rappler MOA suspension | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Advocates for clean elections sound the alarm Wednesday, March 9, after the Comelec unilaterally suspended its fact-checking agreement with Rappler.

Educators from the Ateneo Professional Schools express their support for presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

Lawyer Melvin Matibag, secretary-general of PDP-Laban, is appointed acting Cabinet Secretary. Duterte also appoints his Palace aide from Davao City, Presidential Management Staff Usec. Anderson Lo as Deputy Ombudsman for Mindanao.

The Department of Health sees no increase in COVID-19 cases during the first week of Alert Level 1 status in Metro Manila and 38 other areas.

Russia announces a new ceasefire in Ukraine Wednesday, March 9, to let civilians flee besieged cities, after days of mostly failed promises that have left hundreds of thousands trapped without access to medicine or fresh water. – Rappler.com