Fire razes Post Office | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Fire razes the decades-old Manila Central Post Office on Sunday, May 21. The Bureau of Fire Protection says the fire started at 11:41 pm and continued until the next day, reaching the general alarm – the highest fire alarm – at 5:54 am on Monday, May 22.

One of the 11 suspects in the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo recants his previous confession that he allegedly participated in the crime.

The Sandiganbayan, the country’s anti-graft court, acquits Janet Lim-Napoles in 16 cases involving the pork barrel scam. Napoles will remain in detention as she was already convicted in other cases related to the controversial priority development assistance fund or PDAF.

After rumors of an ouster plot, House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Gloria Arroyo present a united front on Monday, May 22. The two exchange pleasantries and hold hands for the cameras during the oathtaking of the new senior deputy speaker, Dong Gonzales.

The Philippine National Police confirms on Friday, May 19, the murdered 28-year-old architect in Davao City, Vlanche Marie Bragas, was also sexually assaulted.

Afghan documentary ‘Bread and Roses,’ co-produced by Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence, premieres at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Filipino talents make their debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet, with some also participating in press conferences and workshops. — Rappler.com