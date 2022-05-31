Marcos hands-off in fight for next Senate president | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Senator Imee Marcos says she doubts her younger brother, President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, would meddle in the fight for Senate president in the next 19th Congress.

President Rodrigo Duterte holds the 54th and last full Cabinet meeting under his administration. This is also the first full Cabinet meeting in two years, since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Incoming Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople aims to conduct a “systems review” to improve how the government caters to overseas Filipino workers.

The World Health Organization does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside Africa will lead to a global pandemic.

The Mona Lisa is left unharmed after a visitor to the Louvre smears the world’s most famous painting with cream, in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt on Sunday, March 29. – Rappler.com

