DepEd’s Ablan confirms resignation | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

Philstar.com reports, Former Department of Education undersecretary Kris Ablan confirms his resignation and says it ‘has nothing to do with the laptop or Transpac reports of Rappler.’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says a ‘focus on enforcement’ during former President Duterte’s bloody and controversial war on drugs resulted in ‘abuses by certain elements in the government.’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says granting US access to Philippine military bases was a defensive step that would be ‘useful’ if China attacked Taiwan.

Journalist Cong Corrales files a complaint against Facebook owner Meta after he experienced online harassment from anonymous users on the platform.

Filipina weightlifting standouts Rosegie and Rose Jean Ramos kickstart the Philippines’ campaign at the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships on a high note, nabbing five of the country’s six medals across the 45 kg and 49 kg categories.

May the 4th, the annual unofficial Star Wars day, is bittersweet for fans in Hollywood as Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher, who died at 60 in 2016, receives a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame.

A Manhattan jury finds Ed Sheeran not guilty of unlawfully copying Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On.’ After the verdict, Sheeran thanks the jury for ‘making the decision that will help protect the creative process for songwriters in the United States and around the world.’ — Rappler.com