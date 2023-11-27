Chinese fighter jets orbit Philippine planes in West PH Sea | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirms Chinese fighter jets ‘orbited’ above the Philippines’ Super Tucanos during its joint air patrol with Australia over the West Philippine Sea.

Former senator Leila de Lima’s says her priority is still fighting for justice for drug war victims, despite that being the cause of her almost seven years in detention.

The Philippine government gives the go-signal for civic groups to launch a resupply mission to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, a flashpoint in tensions between Manila and Beijing.

Law enforcers rescue 15 Filipino women and arrest three Chinese during a midnight raid on a suspected sex den in Pasay City on Saturday, November 25.

The temporary truce between Israel and Hamas enters its fourth and final day on Monday, November 27, as both sides release a total of 117 Palestinian prisoners and some 40 hostages.

Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios’ win triggers controversy in her home country of Nicaragua… as the pageant’s country head was barred from entering the country.

Fast-food chain Chowking is under fire after one of its staff went viral for roaming around a subdivision in Davao City taking orders. — Rappler.com