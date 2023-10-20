BARMM teachers beg off BSKE poll duties | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

More than 2,000 public school teachers in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao or BARMM have asked to be excused from election duties on October 30.

Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro warns personnel of defense agencies and the military against using ‘Artificial Intelligence Image Generators.’

30,000 Filipino commuters will be affected by the Philippine National Railways plan to stop operations in Metro Manila by January 2024.

Influenza-like illness in the Philippines increases by 45% compared to the previous year. The health department reports more than 151 thousand cases of flu between October 9-13.

Filipino pole vault star and world no. 2 EJ Obiena refutes doping allegations with lie detector tests.

Oscar winner George Clooney and other top Hollywood stars offer $150 million to the Screen Actors Guild union as part of a proposal to end the actors’ strike as it nears its 100th day.

Pop star Taylor Swift drops ‘The Cruelest Summer’ featuring a live and remixed version of her song ‘Cruel Summer’ ahead of her upcoming rerecorded album 1989 (Taylor’s version). — Rappler.com