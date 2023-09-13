Philippines most dangerous in Asia for envi defenders | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A report from non-government organization Global Witness lists the Philippines as the most dangerous country in Asia for land and environmental defenders.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros seeks a Senate probe into what she calls the ‘uncoordinated and contradicting policies on rice regulation’ of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s government.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meets Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks that Washington suspect will involve defense cooperation.

Apple unveils the new iPhone 15 and 15 Pro phones and the Apple Watch Series 9.

Andrei Trazona writes an open letter to his mother, Sexbomb Girls’ Izzy Trazona-Aragon telling her how much he had to lie just to protect her from public backlash.

The Miss Universe Organization announces its removal of the age restrictions across all Miss Universe and its associated pageants starting in 2024.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift dominates MTV’s annual Video Music Awards, adding nine trophies to her collection. — Rappler.com