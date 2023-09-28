Surigao del Norte ‘cult’ leaders cited in contempt by Senate | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

A Senate panel cites key figures of an alleged cult in contempt after the leaders repeatedly denied the practice of child marriage.

The House of Representatives passes the spending plan of the Marcos administration for 2024, despite intense criticisms from the chamber’s opposition bloc.

The Ateneo de Manila University continues to lead Philippine schools as the top university based on the 2024 Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Ateneo places in the 1,000-1,200 bracket.

The education department insists removing the name of Marcos in ‘Diktadurang Marcos’ in the new Matatag curriculum does not seek to revise history.

Gilas Pilipinas stays unbeaten in the 2023 Asian Games as it delivers an 87-72 win over Thailand in Hangzhou, China.

Netflix announces hit Japanese thriller series Alice in Borderland has been renewed for a third season.

Noontime show E.A.T’s management apologizes to the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board for Joey de Leon’s ‘rope’ joke. — Rappler.com