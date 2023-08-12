LOOK: Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano welcome 2nd child

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Actress-host Toni Gonzaga and director Paul Soriano have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Paulina Celestine.

On Friday, August 11, Paul shared the news via Instagram, posting a clip of his wife cradling newborn Paulina in her arms on a hospital bed.

“Paulina Celestine Gonzaga Soriano has arrived. Born 2:05 pm on August 11 at 6.8 pounds,” Paul wrote. He said that both mother and daughter are “doing great.” He also thanked everyone for their prayers and support, ending his post with the hashtag “#GirlDad.”

Toni first announced her pregnancy on June 4, sharing clips from her baby shower on Instagram.

Toni and Paul wed in June 2015. They welcomed their first child, a son named Seve, in 2016. – Rappler.com