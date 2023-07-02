2023 PPOPCON MANILA to push through as 3-day event in July 

The event will be capped off with a live concert featuring several P-pop acts such as SB19, BGYO, BINI, MNL48, ALAMAT

MANILA, Philippines – Good news, P-pop fans! After postponing its original March schedule, the Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) 2023 is finally pushing through on July 14 to 16 at Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City.

The 2023 edition, which will be PPOPCON’s second year to showcase Filipino culture and music, has been extended to a three-day event.

Its highly successful inaugural edition in April 2022 was only two days long. Its March 2023 event, which didn’t push through due to “logistical concerns,” was also supposed to be a two-day event from March 18 and 19.

According to a press release, the additional day for the upcoming event is “to give attendees more chances to bond with the entire PPOP community.”

Irene Jose, COO of Uniprom Inc, the entertainment unit of Araneta Group, teased that it will be “one big celebration to enjoy the best P-pop has to offer this year.”

“Expect the 2023 PPOCON MANILA convention and concert to be filled with fun activities and breathtaking performances that will elevate the PPOP fan gathering experience,” she added.

What to expect in 2023 PPOPCON MANILA

The three-day event will mainly feature interactive fan engagement activities, dynamic fan booth exhibitions, fan signing events, and other activities at the Quantum Skyview, Gateway Mall 2. Most activities will be open to the public for free.

P-pop fans can watch the following acts perform live: DIONE, R RULES, DAYDREAM, MONA, VALFER, VER5US, YARA, YES MY LOVE, Z2Z, SMS, BLVCK FLOWERS, ECLIPSE, 6SENSE, and SKOUTS.

P-pop acts Josh Cullen, 1ST.ONE, ALAMAT, KAIA, and G22 are also confirmed to take part in fan signing activities, but guidelines on how to participate in said events have yet to be announced.

The event will be capped off with a paid concert at the Araneta Coliseum on July 16, 6 pm. Top local acts SB19, MNL48, ALAMAT, BGYO, BINI, JOSH CULLEN, FELIP, and SHEKI will headline the concert.

KAIA, G22, PRESS HIT PLAY, VXON, PPOPGEN, DIONE, CALISTA, YES MY LOVE, and HORI7ON! are also part of the concert lineup.

Any spot is a great place to experience the ULTIMATE PPOP stage of the year, but now's your chance to grab the seat that's ✨perfect✨for you!



Pero di lang seats to the show ang makukuha mo! Get the tickets that's right for you and you will gain access to even more perks! 👁👄👁 pic.twitter.com/qTIo4oW0Ok — PPOPCON MANILA 2023 (@PPOPCONVENTION) June 24, 2023

Ticket prices for the concert range from P1,060 for the Upper Box Regular seats to P5,870 for the VIP seated and standing sections. Additional perks such as fan light, lanyard, souvenir card, and raffle entry to red carpet access are also available depending per ticket tier.

Organizers also announced that all unrefunded passes from their initial March schedule are valid for the upcoming July show.

[IMPORTANT]



As we get ready for PPOPCON MANILA 2023 this July, allow us to address the elephant in the room. We are very sorry for the inconvenience brought by the event postponement early this year. pic.twitter.com/lM6HSKnuJF — PPOPCON MANILA 2023 (@PPOPCONVENTION) June 16, 2023

Fans who won’t be able to attend the activities in person can also watch them via livestream on iWantTFC. – Rappler.com