PPOPCON 2023 is postponed 

The event, which will feature P-pop groups SB19, ALAMAT, BINI, and more, was initially set for March 18 and 19

MANILA, Philippines – Sad news for P-pop fans: the highly-anticipated Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) 2023, set for March 18 and 19, is postponed “due to logistical concerns.”

Organizers of the event made the announcement on Thursday, March 9, saying that a new date will be announced “very soon.”

“We deeply apologize to all the fans who have been looking forward to this event,” they said. “Our commitment in helping build the P-pop community and grow the genre by providing this platform will continue to be our focus as we prepare for the upcoming event.

Important news about #PPOPCON2023 convention and concert on March 18-19, 2023 at the New Frontier Theater and Araneta Coliseum.



For any concerns and inquiries, please email: ppopconph@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/yW2uucHbNd — PPOPCON 2023 (@PPOPCONVENTION) March 9, 2023

The two-day weekend event was supposed to have a convention at the New Frontier Theater, which would feature fanbase activities, official merchandise selling, games, and even performances from P-pop acts, before being capped off by a concert at the Araneta Coliseum on March 19.

P-pop roups SB19, MNL48, ALAMAT, BGYO, and BINI, 4th Impact, 1st.One, Press Hit Play, VXON, G22, and KAIA were among those confirmed to be part of the PPOPCON 2023.

Organizers assured fans that tickets will still be honored on the new show dates.

PPOPCON held their inaugural edition in April 2022. – Rappler.com