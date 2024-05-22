Pageants
Here’s where you can watch Miss Universe PH 2024 coronation night

A total of 53 delegates are competing to succeed Michelle Dee

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night is set for Wednesday, May 22, and Filipino pageant fans can catch the show live or via telecast. 

The show will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. The program starts at 8 pm. 

Those interested to watch the coronation night live can purchase tickets from SM Ticket website. Passes range from P499 for the general admission section to P9,950 for the VIP section. 

Those who can’t make it to the live show can stream the pageant finals via Empire.PH’s YouTube channel.

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, Emmy award-winning TV personality Jeannie Mai Jenkins, and actor Alden Richards will host the pageant finals. Also part of the hosts lineup are actress Gabbi Garcia and multimedia personality Tim Yap. 

Thai actor Min Wetamin, drag queen Marina Summers, and OPM band Lola Amour will have special performances during the coronation night. 

A total of 53 delegates are competing to succeed Makati’s Michelle Dee, who concluded her journey in the Miss Universe 2023 in the Top 10. Michelle will be crowning her successor. 

The 2024 competition is looking to be an interesting edition as it marks several firsts in the pageant’s history: Delegates for this year were chosen through the Accredited Partners Program, the roster also includes candidates representing overseas Filipino communities, and there are no age restrictions for the candidates. Rappler.com

