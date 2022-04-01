Campaign Convos: The class divide and elections

Make Campaign Convos part of your weekly ritual until election day

MANILA, Philippines – Are Kakampinks elitist? Does “masa appeal” still matter for a presidential candidate? Why does Ferdinand Marcos Jr., a scion of a wealthy political family, seem to captivate even the poorest in the country? Is Isko Moreno’s populist branding working?

Class divisions have always played a role in elections. One of the biggest factors considered by campaign teams is the fact that the biggest socio-economic class in the country are the poor – class D.

In this 9th episode of Campaign Convos, listen to Rappler campaign reporters talk about how the class divide is affecting campaigns of presidential and vice-presidential bets, and how it could influence the outcome of the high-stakes polls in May.

This episode airs 6 pm on Friday, April 1.

Campaign Convos is a weekly talk show and podcast featuring kuwentuhan, analysis, and inside information straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. It’s hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.

The podcast version can be found on Spotify. It features a second segment called “And I Quote,” brief excerpts of interviews by reporters with campaign personalities and insiders.

Make Campaign Convos part of your weekly ritual until election day!

Watch or listen to past episodes:

– Rappler.com