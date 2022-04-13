Campaign Convos Holy Week Special: Your questions, answered

MANILA, Philippines – Holy Week during an election year is always a key milestone. Taking place less than a month before election day, it’s a benchmark for where the candidates are in their campaigns. Survey ratings released after Holy Week is often a telling snapshot of voter-preference trends that would predict the actual election results themselves.

Holy Week is also a time for reflection – for candidates, volunteers, politicians, and voters. Candidates don’t hold major campaign events during Holy Thursday and Good Friday. In this spirit, this week’s Campaign Convos episode will let you ask the questions. We’ve crowdsourced your queries through social media posts on all our platforms and compiled them so reporters can respond to them on-air. We’ll also be taking a few questions posed live during the show, through the comments section.

Ask us anything about the candidates, their campaign strategies, their platforms, forecasts for the critical weeks to come, and more. Through our responses, we hope to give you something to think about and ponder on during the holiday ahead.

Catch the episode live at 7 pm on Wednesday, April 13, on this page and Rappler’s social media platforms.

Campaign Convos is a weekly talk show and podcast featuring kuwentuhan, analysis, and inside information straight from both the physical and virtual campaign trail. It’s hosted by reporters Jairo Bolledo, Lian Buan, Mara Cepeda, Bea Cupin, Pia Ranada, Aika Rey, and Rambo Talabong.

The podcast version can be found on Spotify. It features a second segment called “And I Quote,” brief excerpts of interviews by reporters with campaign personalities and insiders.

Make Campaign Convos part of your weekly ritual until election day!

Watch or listen to past episodes:

– Rappler.com