2022 race: Comelec narrows down presidential bets to 11

HEADQUARTERS. The Commission on Elections office in Intramuros, Manila on November 11, 2021.

The poll body also removes six names from the senatorial race, bringing down the number of aspirants so far to 64

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) narrowed down further the list of presidential aspirants that will make it to the ballot in the 2022 national elections.

In its latest tentative list as of Tuesday, January 4, the poll body listed only 11 remaining aspirants for president, from 15 names last month:

Ernesto Abella (Independent) Gerald Arcega (Independent) Leodegario de Guzman (Partido Lakas ng Masa) Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso (Aksyon Demokratiko) Norberto Gonzales (Partido Demokratiko Sosyalista ng Pilipinas) Panfilo Lacson (Partido Para sa Demokratikong Reporma) Faisal Mangondato (Katipunan ng Kamalayang Kayumanggi) Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Partido Federal ng Pilipinas) Jose Montemayor Jr. (Democratic Party of the Philippines) Emmanuel Pacquiao (Abag Promdi) Maria Leonor Robredo (Independent)

Gone from the list are independent candidates Hilario Andes, Danilo Lihaylihay, Maria Aurora Marcos, and Edgar Niez.

The number of vice presidential aspirants remains at nine so far.

Meanwhile, six bets, all independent, have also been removed from the tentative list of senatorial aspirants:

Joel Apolinario Oscar Arcilla Deviendo Biazon Sr. Samuel Aloysius Jardin Mark Anthony Lacap Norman Marquez

This brings down the number of senatorial bets to 64.

Comelec has yet to announce a final list of candidates, as it resolves petitions against certain candidates, including those filed against Marcos Jr.

Ruling party PDP-Laban has also requested the commission to reopen the filing of certificates of candidacy. – Rappler.com