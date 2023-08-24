NLEX to close access points to PH Arena on August 25 for FIBA World Cup

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FIBA World Cup ticket holders and authorized vehicles can still utilize the Ciudad de Victoria exit for direct access to the Philippine Arena

MANILA, Philippines – The North Luzon Expressway Corporation (NLEX) will close all public access points to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on August 25, the first day of the FIBA World Cup, starting at 5:30 pm.

However, World Cup ticket holders heading to the Philippine Arena can still use the Ciudad de Victoria or the Philippine Arena Complex exit.

Apart from them, only point-to-point buses and vehicles authorized by FIBA with valid vehicle access and parking permits will be allowed to enter the complex.

With the exception of the exempted vehicles, the following access points will be closed to the general public:

Ciudad de Victoria toll plaza northbound exit, southbound ramp exit

Igulot intersection access via Mc Arthur Highway, Bocaue, Bulacan

Gate 3 (backdoor) at Barangay Bolakan, Bocaue, Bulacan

The NLEX did not specify until when these public access points will be closed.

The NLEX advised the public to take alternative routes via Marilao, Bocaue, or specifically Barangay Tambubong in Bocaue.

According to NLEX, some local governments in Bulacan will also impose a truck ban but local government units near the Philippine Arena have yet to make any announcements.

For the opening of the FIBA World Cup, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in public schools at all levels and government work in Metro Manila and Bulacan.

Before the opening of the game, the following NLEX lanes will be temporarily closed for maintenance works from August 24, 8 pm, until 5 am of August 25:

Sta, Rita Interchange area – Lane 1 (Leftmost lane)

San Simon Pampanga Northbound (Tulaoc Overpass area) – Lane 3 (Rightmost lane)

Angeles Pampanga Northbound – Lane 2 (Rightmost lane)

Bocaue Northbound (before Bocaue Interchange) – Lane 4

(Rightmost lane)

(Rightmost lane) Plaridel Northbound (after Lalangan Farm Crossing) – Lane 1

(Leftmost lane)

(Leftmost lane) Plaridel Northbound (Angat River Bridge area) – Lane 1

(Leftmost lane)

Apart from the Philippine Arena, the FIBA games will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City; and at the Mall of Asia Arena at the SM MOA complex in Pasay City.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will also implement intermittent stops in key areas of the metropolis during the weeklong basketball tournament. The MMDA will deploy 1,303 personnel in affected areas to manage traffic and guide motorists.

The Land Transportation Office will also dispatch patrol vehicles, motorcycle patrols, and 41 law enforcers to assist in traffic management.

– Rappler.com