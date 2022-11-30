Nursing board exam topnotcher prayed for her entire batch

SOLO IN 1ST PLACE. Abigail Garganta Ramirez, a graduate of St. Paul University in Dumaguete City, bested a field of 18,529 exam takers for 2022 Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination .

Abigail Garganta Ramirez's alma mater, Saint Paul University Dumaguete bags a 100% passing rate, together with three other Negros Oriental schools: Siliman University, Foundation University, and Negros Oriental State University

St. Paul University Dumaguete (SPUD) 2022 Philippine Nurse Licensure Examination topnotcher Abigail Garganta Ramirez has always tried to excel at every task without any feeling of entitlement about coming out on top.

But her hard work and her prayers for the university’s entire batch of exam takers must have pleased the Lord as Ramirez landed solo in first place among 18,529 exam takers, with a 90.00 rating.

“I am so grateful that the Lord has answered my prayers – plural because we also got the 100% passing rate for our batch,” she said.

SPUD landed among the top ten among schools with more than 50 test takers, together with three other Negros Oriental schools: Siliman University, Foundation University, and Negros Oriental State University.

“It was just a dream up until yesterday,” said Ramirez, who completed her secondary education at the Ramon Teves Pastor Memorial – Dumaguete Science High School Batch (2017-2018).

Three graduates of Siliman University, Angela Claire Nicolau Kitane, Von Joseph Virtudazo Serna, and Amari Joy Obuyes Samson landed in the 5th, 9th, and 10th places, respectively.

Cheers were also heard from Bacolod City, in Negros Occidental.

The second placer in the nursing board exam, Jezrel Alijid, a graduate of the West Visayas State University-La Paz in Iloilo City, and his schoolmates and 4th placers Carlos Jose Cerrada and Terese Angel Lee grew up in Bacolod City.

West Visayas State University also garnered a 100% passing rate with 19 topnotchers.

Four graduates of Bacolod schools also made it to the top ten ranks.

Colegio de San Agustin-Bacolod had three: 9th placers John Philip Tupas Rollo and Richard Raphael de la Cruz. Their schoolmate Lourdelyn May Luga took tenth place, together with Riverside College’s Carmen Angela Villanueva Dusaran.

West Visayas State University’s other topnotchers are third placer Emmanuel John Dorado Aggabao, 4th placer Pauline Marie Robide Haro, 6th placers Pauline Castro, Sarah C. Demetillo, and Mark Aron Martirez; 7th placers Francis Gargarita and Ernesto Gargaritano III; 8th placers Chelsy Sophia Acain, Mary Bless Debuque, Mary Therese Jambaro, and Steffi Marie Lao; and 10th placers Ma Katrina Izabylle Alegario, John Earl Albert Luces, and Maria Luisa Pelayo. – Rappler.com