Remulla offers P5 million reward for info on killers of Negros Oriental governor

The DOJ chief also tasks the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the killing of Governor Roel Degamo

MANILA, Philippines – Department of Justice (DOJ) Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla has put up a P5-million reward for any information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the killers of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“Secretary Remulla has put up a reward of FIVE MILLION PESOS to anyone who can give vital information or evidence to charge and prosecute the perpetrators and mastermind/s behind the murder-assassination of Governor Degamo and the five (5) civilians,” the DOJ said in a statement on Saturday, March 4.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, local elected officials in the Negros provinces and across the country also condemned the killing.

Degamo was shot dead by armed assailants just outside of his family’s residential compound in Barangay 9, in Pamplona town, on Saturday morning. His wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, confirmed that the 56-year-old governor died at around 11:41 am.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Saturday that the assailants were wearing camouflage uniforms, bulletproof vests, and carried long firearms. The assailants, who “are more or less 10 suspects” fled to the mountainous area of Barangay Kansumalig and are now being pursued by both the military and the police.

Degamo’s death came only 19 days after his victory in the Supreme Court, where he was proclaimed the true winner in the gubernatorial race in his province. In a decision publicized on February 14, the High Court affirmed the Commission on Elections’ decision to proclaim Degamo as the winner after votes garnered by a nuisance candidate were transferred to him.

The Negros Oriental governor is also the latest local government official to be killed. On February 19, Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda was killed, along with five people killed in an ambush in Nueva Vizcaya.

Meanwhile, the DOJ also announced on Saturday that the National Bureau of Investigation had been instructed by the justice secretary to probe Degamo’s slay. The justice department also condemned the brazen killing.

“The Department of Justice (DOJ) strongly condemns the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. The violent and senseless manner by which the perpetrators carried out their plan cannot and will not be tolerated,” the DOJ said.

“Not only did they kill their target but they killed innocent civilians along the way. There is absolutely no room for such evil doings in this country,” it added.

PNP’s statement

In a statement also published on Saturday, the PNP announced that a regional special investigation task group had been activated to focus on the probe into Degamo’s killing. The Central Visayas police will also conduct a hot pursuit in the region to capture the assailants.

“The Police Regional Office 7 was already directed to immediately conduct a region-wide hot pursuit operation to arrest the perpetrators and the mastermind of this treacherous attack. All available resources of the PNP will be used to arrest those who are involved in this incident,” the national police said. – Rappler.com