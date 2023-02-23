FACT CHECK: The government has not announced P10,000 cash aid for every Filipino

There have been no DSWD announcement nor any reports by reputable media outlets about this

Claim: The title of the video, posted on February 21, 2023, claims that each Filipino will receive P10,000 in cash assistance from the government, as requested by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The video also shows a photo of a man holding P1,000 bills and an alleged document with the logo of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video was posted by a channel with 411,000 subscribers. As of this writing, the YouTube video has 2,000 views.

Lack of authenticity: No announcement about the supposed P10,000 cash assistance can be found on the website or Facebook page of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

There have been no reports on a universal cash assistance program from the government by reputable news agencies. Searching the keywords “DSWD P10,000 cash assistance” online yields only a few news articles that discuss targeted cash assistance, such as a GMA news report about the DSWD providing P10,000 to the families of indigenous peoples in Metro Manila, and a Manila Bulletin report about a cash assistance program for 500 Sama-Badjaos in Zamboanga City. No news agency, however, repeats the claim of the YouTube video.

Old photo: Using Google image search, Rappler found that the photo of the man the video showed was from a Banat News article published on April 23, 2020. The article reported the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program.

Outdated narration: The narration of the YouTube video in question is also dubious, since the narrator refers to Marcos as “presumptive president Marcos.”

