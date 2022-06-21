SPECIAL COVERAGE: Assessing the Duterte Legacy

On June 30, 2022, at the stroke of noon, Rodrigo Duterte will cease to be Philippine president and will hand the reins to Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In the days leading to the presidential inauguration, Rappler looks back at Duterte’s legacy and what his six-year term meant for the Philippines.
This page features new in-depth reports, analyses, interviews, videos, and more about Duterte’s presidency. New content will be added all the way to June 30. A section at the bottom shows a curated list of Rappler’s stories from past years during Duterte’s term.
Democracy Under Duterte
A man who ruled his southern city with little opposition became a president with little tolerance for, and understanding of, dissent, criticism, media, and democratic institutions meant to check his powers.
Duterte’s Promises
His promises swept him into the presidency, made our country and broke it, and present new challenges for the next leader.
The Leader, the Man
He was a colorful character, a force of personality, who changed the presidency because the presidency could not adjust to him.
Interviews
Curated Archive of Rappler In-Depth Stories About the Duterte Presidency
Yearly Assessments
Duterte and His Alter Egos
- Evolution of the Duterte Cabinet
- The many times Duterte and his Cabinet members contradicted each other
- The Davao boys are alright
- Medialdea’s balancing act in Malacañang
- The man they call Bong Go
Foreign Policy
- Duterte and the West Philippine Sea: A strategy of failed compromises
- Duterte foreign policy: Independent but isolated
- Duterte keeps Filipinos under threat in West Philippine Sea
- When Duterte meets with Xi: What West PH Sea deals were reached in past talks?
- The sinking of Gem-Ver: Barko! May babanggang barko!
Drug War and Deaths
- Killed, buried, exhumed: Drug war victims still find no peace in Duterte’s Philippines
- In Duterte’s drug war, justice ‘nearly impossible’
- The Impunity Series
- A bloody trail: People we lost under Duterte
Economy
- How Duterte’s love affair with China shaped PH economy
- Revise, Revise, Revise: Duterte’s Build, Build, Build list evolving up to the end
- ANALYSIS: Dutertenomics a success? Data was cherry-picked
Crises
