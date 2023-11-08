Rappler Talk: Guiuan’s decade of recovery after Yolanda

Rappler environment reporter Iya Gozum talks to Guiuan Mayor Annaliza Gonzales-Kwan about the fishing town's recovery 10 years after Super Typhoon Yolanda

This interview is part of Rappler’s series on the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Yolanda was one of the most powerful typhoons in history to hit land on November 8, 2013. The super typhoon claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions from their homes. Ten years later, Rappler visits some of the affected communities to see what life has been like since the disaster.

EASTERN SAMAR, Philippines – At 4:40 am on November 8, 2013, Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) made its first landfall in the isolated fishing town of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The storm flattened the town. It took three days before help came for the people of Guiuan, and what followed after were years of rebuilding what they lost.

In this interview, Rappler environment reporter Iya Gozum talks to Guiuan Mayor Annaliza Gonzales-Kwan about the town’s recovery a decade later.

Bookmark this page and watch the interview at 12 pm Wednesday, November 8. – Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER