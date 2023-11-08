WATCH: How the people of Eastern Samar take care of the environment

After Super Typhoon Yolanda, residents of the Eastern Samar town of Sulat have learned to take care of the environment and live more sustainably for the sake of future generations

This story is part of Rappler’s series on the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Yolanda was one of the most powerful typhoons in history, which made landfall on November 8, 2013. The super typhoon claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions from their homes. Ten years later, Rappler visits some of the affected communities to see what life has been like since the disaster.

EASTERN SAMAR, Philippines – When Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) hit in 2013, the people of Eastern Samar lost a lot – their houses, livelihood, and their loved ones. They say Haiyan was life-changing, and while most of it was tragic, some good had come out of it.

Professional diver Arman Amores says the people have since learned safety awareness and discipline. In May 2023, Sulat town conducted a clean-up dive, where participants did a three-day clean-up activity in dive sites around the province.

The tragedy made them more appreciative of the resources they have, and now they are learning how to take care of the environment for the next generations. – Rappler.com

Special thanks to the local government of Sulat, Eastern Samar.

