Rappler Recap: ‘Work is not done,’ Marcos says of Yolanda recovery

Rappler's Iya Gozum gives the highlights of the President's visit to Tacloban City on the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda

This story is part of Rappler’s series on the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Yolanda was one of the most powerful typhoons in history, which made landfall on November 8, 2013. The super typhoon claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions from their homes. Ten years later, Rappler visits some of the affected communities to see what life has been like since the disaster.

TACLOBAN, Philippines – On November 8, 2013, Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) devastated several provinces, with Eastern Visayas and particularly Tacloban City bearing the brunt of the storm.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. visited Tacloban City – the hometown of his mother and former first lady Imelda Marcos – to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the disaster that changed the lives of millions.

Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez joined Marcos at the ceremony on Wednesday, November 8, along with government officials as well as representatives from international humanitarian organizations and nongovernmental organizations who have helped with Tacloban’s recovery.

In his speech on Wednesday, Marcos said that the “work is not done” even a decade after the super typhoon wreaked havoc.

Rappler environment reporter Iya Gozum gives the highlights of the visit. – Rappler.com

ALSO ON RAPPLER