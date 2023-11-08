Rappler Recap: Tacloban residents light candles for 10th year of Yolanda

This story is part of Rappler’s series on the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).
Yolanda was one of the most powerful typhoons in history, which made landfall on November 8, 2013. The super typhoon claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions from their homes. Ten years later, Rappler visits some of the affected communities to see what life has been like since the disaster.
TACLOBAN, Philippines – Tacloban City residents lit candles at Plaza Rizal on Wednesday, November 8, in honor of those who passed away during Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).
Taclobanons have been doing the ceremony for nine years, starting in 2014 – a year after the super typhoon struck.
Led by the national government and other agencies, the candle-lighting ceremony was also held in several locations across the city.
Department of Tourism Eastern Visayas Director Karina Rosa Tiopes said the ceremony showed that Taclobanons were thankful for the second life given to them and “all the help that has poured out” to the city since it was hit by Yolanda.
Rappler environment reporter Iya Gozum gives the highlights of the ceremony. – Rappler.com
