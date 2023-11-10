Negros Oriental court orders arrest of Teves, 5 others for 2019 killings

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The latest court order against ex-congressman Arnie Teves and five others stems from three separate killings that happened in Negros Oriental in 2019

CEBU, Philippines – A regional court in Bayawan City, Negros Oriental has ordered the issuance of arrest warrants against ex-congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr. and five others for their alleged involvement in killings which took place in the province in 2019.

The order stemmed from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group’s (CIDG) multiple murder complaints against Teves, Hanna Mae Sumerano, Richard Cuadra, Jasper Tanasan, Rolando Pinili, and Alex Mayagma on March 7, before the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The complaints were based on three separate killings that happened between March and June 2019 in the Negros Oriental. They are not to be confused with the Pamplona attack that killed Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo and nine other people.

“Finding the Information filed by Assistant State Prosecutor Michael John M. Humarang, Assistant State Prosecutor Biennemar R. Regala, and Prosecution Attorney Eugene Q. Yusi, to be duly supported with evidence as to the finding of probable cause for murder…the same is hereby affirmed,” read the October 4 order of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 63 in Bayawan.

Based on the order signed by the Assisting Judge Ameila Lourdes Mendoza, the case was raffled to the court on September 7, but only an Order of Inhibition, dated August 30, and a letter addressed to the Chief of Justice about the inhibition were transmitted to the court.

“The Court only received photocopies of the records of this case on September 18, 2023,” read part of the document.

Lieutenant Stephen Polinar of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office Public Information Office told Rappler on Friday, November 10, that the arrest warrants have yet to be served. He said the manhunt for the respondents are still ongoing as of posting time.

Mayagma, referred to by the police as “the most notorious hitman in Central Visayas,” was killed in a police encounter on July 31.

Teves is believed to be hiding in Timor-Leste. – Rappler.com