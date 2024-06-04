Kanlaon Volcano eruption prompts flight cancellations

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STRANDED. Inconvenienced passengers at the Bacolod-Silay Airport after flight cancellations are announced due to the Kanlaon Volcano erruption on Monday evening, June 3.

BACOLOD, Philippines – The eruption of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island on Monday, June 3, disrupted air travel as the ash-laden airspace prompted widespread flight cancellations not only in the Visayas but across the country.

Cebu Pacific Airline, in a Flight Advisory No. 3 issued at 3 am on Tuesday, June 4, announced cancellations affecting flights to and from Iloilo, General Santos, Cagayan de Oro, and Palawan.

Its canceled flights on Tuesday include the following:

5J 453/454: Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 248/247: General Santos-Iloilo-General Santos

5J 164/165: Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu

5J 696/695: Cagayan-Iloilo-Cagayan

5J 473/474: Manila-Bacolod-Manila

5J 451/452: Manila-Iloilo-Manila

At 10:30 pm on Monday, Cebu Pacific announced the cancelation of the following flights:

5J 461/462: Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 463/464: Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 465/466: Manila-Iloilo-Manila

5J 475/476: Manila-Bacolod-Manila

DG 6460/6461: Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu

5J 2590: Davao-Bacolod

5J 480: Bacolod-Manila

Cebu Pacific has offered several affected passengers free rebooking, travel vouchers, or full refunds on its booking portal.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) also announced flight cancellations on Tuesday. The affected flights are as follows:

PR2841/2842: Manila-Cebu-Manila

PR2139/2140: Manila-Iloilo-Manila

PR2835: Manila-Cebu

PR2129/2130: Manila-Bacolod-Manila

PR2380/2381: Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu

PR2285/2286: Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu



PAL advised passengers to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport and offered inconvenienced passengers travel credits, rebooking, rerouting, or refunds without penalties.

Meanwhile, AirAsia Philippines also announced canceled flights as of 7:30 am on Tuesday. The affected flights are as follows:

Z2 761: Manila to Cebu

Z2 762: Cebu to Manila

Z2 603: Manila to Bacolod

Z2 604: Bacolod to Manila

Z2 306: Manila to Iloilo

Z2 307: Iloilo to Manila

AirAsia has also offered passengers similar options for refunds or ticket changes.

On Monday evening, June 3, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the alert level following the six-minute eruption which began shortly before 7 pm. The volcano spewed a plume rising five kilometers and generating pyroclastic density currents traveling two to three kilometers down its slopes.

Ashfall and sulfurous odors were reported in communities on Kanlaon’s western slopes, leading officials to advise residents to use masks and cloths to cover their noses and mouths.

A four-kilometer-radius danger zone around the volcano remains strictly off-limits, and evacuations were reported in Canlaon City. – Rappler.com