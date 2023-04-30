Ramos shines as lone winner in loss-heavy Sunday for Filipino B. League crew

GETTING BY. Levanga Hokkaido import Dwight Ramos drives by the Ibaraki Robots defense at the 2022-2023 Japan B. League season

Dwight Ramos chips in a decent effort as Hokkaido completes a two-win weekend sweep while all other Japan B. League teams with Filipino imports drop their assignments

MANILA, Philippines – Dwight Ramos was the only member of the Japan B. League Filipino import contingent to make a winning impact on Sunday, April 30, as his Levanga Hokkaido downed the Sendai 89ers (18-40) on their home floor at Hokkai Kita-yale.

The Gilas Pilipinas standout, after a 24-point outing on Saturday, April 29, chipped in 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 steals in 28 minutes on Sunday as the Levanga rose to a 19-39 record with the weekend sweep. Shawn Long topscored in the win with 33 points in just 27 minutes.

The Ryukyu Golden Kings prevailed over the Osaka Evessa (26-32), 86-72, at the Okinawa Arena, but Carl Tamayo was not even on the active rotation for the playoff-bound team that improved to a 47-11 record.

The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (41-17) likewise cruised to a weekend sweep over the Kyoto Hannaryz, 77-58, but the injured Ray Parks was still nowhere to be found. Takumi Saito and Alan Williams picked up the slack in the meantime with 17 and 14 points, respectively.

Kyoto’s Matthew Wright disappeared with 3 points on a putrid 1-of-10 clip for the losing side as Jarrod Uthoff carried the lackluster offense with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Losses then came in bunches for the rest of the Pinoy import crew.

Kai Sotto only tallied 3 points and 3 rebounds in 12 minutes for the Hiroshima Dragonflies (40-17) as the mighty Shimane Susanoo Magic (46-12) exacted revenge for their Saturday loss with a big 87-65 bounce-back at the Matsue City Gymnasium.

Japanese star Seiya Ando led the win with 24 points while Nick Mayo led all scorers with 29 in the loss.

Over at the Shiga Daihatsu Arena, the Utsunomiya Brex (31-27) leaned on a balanced attack to stifle Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes (13-45).

Makoto Hiejima starred for Utsunomiya with 14 points and 11 assists with no turnovers, while Ravena scattered 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 dimes for a Shiga side still in danger of relegation to Division 2. DeQuan Jones led the losing effort with 19 points.

Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix (22-36) fared no better as the Niigata Albirex BB (13-45) followed up a 98-80 stunner on Saturday with an 87-69 rout on Sunday to complete a much-needed weekend sweep.

Rosco Allen and Kofi Cockburn combined for more than half of Niigata’s offensive output with 27 and 23 points, respectively, while Ravena tallied 7 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals for San-En. Isaiah Hicks and Kyle O’Quinn paced the defeat with 24 and 20 points, respectively.

Lastly, the Shinshu Brave Warriors (27-30) bowed to the Seahorses Mikawa (26-32), 73-61. Filipino-Japanese big man Matthew Aquino was not activated for the losing cause. – Rappler.com