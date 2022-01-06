Thirdy Ravena, other Filipinos’ B. League games postponed due to COVID-19

DELAY. Thirdy Ravena's team will be sidelined due to the rise of COVID-19-related issues in the league.

The Japan B. League postpones three games featuring some of the Filipino imports

The Japan B. League postponed several games in its next three playdates, January 8 to 10, including teams with Filipino imports Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras, Ray Parks, and Javi Gomez de Liaño due to COVID-19 cases.

The San-en NeoPhoenix’s back-to-back matchups with Hokkaido Levanga starting Sunday, January 9 were affected as Hokkaido’s Ryoma Hashimoto tested positive for COVID-19 and ruled 10 others as his close contacts.

The league will further announce if the games will push through on a further date or be canceled altogether.

Paras’ Niigata Albirex’s games against the Osaka Evessa on Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9 were postponed as a total of nine players and staff from Osaka tested positive for COVID-19.

This also affected the meeting between Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins and Gomez de Liaño’s Ibaraki Robots on Saturday and Sunday. The Robots are under protocol as eight Ibaraki players were deemed as close contacts of a player from Alvark Tokyo who tested positive for COVID-19.

The league also announced on Thursday, January 6 that it canceled the All-Star Games for the second straight year due to the surge of COVID-19 cases among players and staff.

The nine Filipino imports were set to see action in the Asian lineup of the All-Star festivities, which will feature the imports of the B. League. – Rappler.com