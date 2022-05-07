Javi Gomez de Liaño set to return from Japan for PBA Draft

HEADED HOME. Javi Gomez de Liaño pursues his PBA dream after a year in Japan.

MANILA, Philippines – Javi Gomez de Liaño is bound for home as he tests the PBA Rookie Draft waters following his first professional stint in the Japan B. League.

According to PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, Gomez de Liaño applied for the draft on Saturday, May 7.

Gomez de Liaño will soon wrap up his B. League season with the Ibaraki Robots, who rarely use the former UP Fighting Maroons standout. He played in just 35 of their 53 games and averaged only 9:40 minutes.

He normed 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds for the struggling Robots, who sit at the bottom half of the standings with a 16-37 record.

Gomez de Liaño, though, still managed to showcase his wares as he breached double figures in scoring five times and notched a season-high 17 points on top of 5 rebounds and 3 assists against Levanga Hokkaido in April.

Ibaraki will play its final game of the season against the Gunma Crane Thunders on Sunday.

A total of 75 players submitted their draft applications, notably top prospects Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Justine Baltazar, and Jeremiah Gray, to name a few.

Collegiate stalwarts like Gian Mamuyac, Tyler Tio, Justine Baltazar, and Justin Arana also joined. – Rappler.com