Thirdy Ravena lifts San-En to deny Toyama rally; Parks, Nagoya win 3rd straight

Thirdy Ravena, Ray Parks, and Matthew Wright make the most of big roles in their respective Japan B. League team wins, while other Filipinos deliver mixed results across both divisions

MANILA, Philippines – The San-En NeoPhoenix started a much-needed win streak after four straight losses in the Japan B. League, holding back the Toyama Grouses at home, 102-92, on Wednesday, January 18.

Thirdy Ravena was a man on a mission in this one as he tallied 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, a game-high 9 assists, and 5 rebounds in 31 minutes, while former NBA center Kyle O’Quinn flirted with a triple-double off a 24-point, 13-board, 7-dime line.

Ex-NBA big man Brice Johnson carried Toyama in the loss with a 30-point, 13-rebound double-double as San-En rose to a 13-16 record for 15th place in the 24-team Division 1.

Ray Parks, meanwhile, was instrumental in the Nagoya’s third straight win as the Diamond Dolphins outgunned the home team Shimane Susanoo Magic, 84-77.

The former PBA star did the dirty work with a near double-double finish of 9 points and 10 rebounds as fellow import Scott Eatherton and team captain Takumi Saito topscored with 19 and 16 points, respectively, for a Nagoya side now holding a 22-8 record in fifth place.

Over at Kyoto, Matthew Wright picked up right where he left off before the All-Star break, and tallied 13 points and 7 assists to help the Hannaryz protect home court over the Osaka Evessa, 87-77.

Former NBA forward Cheick Diallo set the tone with a game-high double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds as Kyoto rose to a 12-18 slate in 17th place.

Meanwhile, Thirdy’s brother Kiefer could not help stop Shiga’s freefall to a league-worst 4-26 record as the Lakes lost their 10th straight assignment with an 88-73 blowout by the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

The elder Ravena only scored 8 points with 6 assists and 2 steals in nearly 25 minutes on the floor, as ex-NBA journeyman Jordan Hamilton paced the loss as the only double-digit scorer with 28 points.

Lastly, the Shinshu Brave Warriors made light work of the Sun Rockers Shibuya with a 91-71 road rout to rise to a 16-14 record.

Fil-Jap big man Matt Aquino recorded 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 assist, as import Josh Hawkinson led the eight-man roster with a 29-point, 13-board double-double.

Division 2 results

Over at Division 2, the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka earned a much-needed win as they sent the Ehime Orange Vikings to their seventh straight loss off a 98-72 home rout.

Greg Slaughter racked up a +30 plus-minus in just 15 minutes off the bench and finished with 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting as Fukuoka stayed at 11th place in the 14-team division with a 12-19 record.

Jordan Heading also made the most of his playing time for Nagasaki with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals in under 25 minutes as the Velca snapped a three-game slide off a 98-73 pummeling of the Kumamoto Volters.

Finally, the Altiri Chiba suffered a stinging loss to slide down a 25-6 record as the 9-22 Bambitious Nara staged a huge 90-86 upset on their home floor.

Kobe Paras tallied 5 points and 2 blocks in 15 minutes off the bench as three Nara players, led by Cheikh Mbodj’s game-high 26 points, scored at least 20 in the escape act. All five Chiba starters, meanwhile, scored in double figures in the sorry loss, led by Leo Lyons’ 23-point, 9-rebound, 6-assist line.

As for the other Filipinos, Dwight Ramos remained out with an injury for the Levanga Hokkaido, while Carl Tamayo has yet to suit up for the Ryukyu Golden Kings. – Rappler.com