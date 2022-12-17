LIVE UPDATES: CSB Blazers vs Letran Knights – NCAA Season 98 Finals, Game 3

The CSB Blazers look to end a 22-year NCAA men's basketball title drought as the Letran Knights attempt to salvage their three-peat bid in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the Season 98 finals

MANILA, Philippines – Following the suspension of star guard Fran Yu, the Letran Knights suddenly find their NCAA men’s basketball title three-peat bid in serious peril as they face the CSB Blazers in a do-or-die Game 3 of the Season 98 finals at 3 pm on Sunday, December 18 at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Still led by the likes of big man Louie Sangalang, gunner Brent Paraiso, and Mythical Five member King Caralipio, the two-time defending champions must now hand the keys of their offense to the likes of Kurt Reyson and Tommy Olivario as they go for the kill against their challengers.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are keen to keep their fire going after a 76-71 Game 2 win thanks to the heroics of returning sniper Migs Oczon and usual key contributions from runaway MVP Will Gozum, future Mythical Five contender Miggy Corteza, and steady veterans like Jimboy Pasturan and JC Cullar.

As Yu is reduced to a spectator in what would have been his final collegiate game, best believe that CSB would do everything in its power to take advantage of his absence in a winner-take-all situation – their best shot at ending a 22-year title drought.

However, don’t count Letran out just yet, as it has always taken pride in making the most out of underdog situations, like its Season 95 title win with an all-Filipino group over a foreign student-athlete-boosted San Beda side. The Knights are not two-time defending champions for nothing.

Will a two-decade title drought end as the final buzzer sounds or will a new collegiate dynasty rise despite tough odds? Tune in to this page for live updates.

