LEADING SCORER. Almond Vosotros carries the scoring load for TNT in its revenge win over Barangay Ginebra.

TNT banks on a superb showing from Almond Vosotros to deny Barangay Ginebra its first PBA 3x3 leg championship

MANILA, Philippines – TNT took little time to reclaim its place at the top of PBA 3×3.

The Tropang Giga ruled the second leg of the Third Conference after toppling Barangay Ginebra, 20-14, in the finale at the Robinsons Antipolo on Friday, January 20.

Settling for fourth place in the opening leg, TNT banked on superb showing from Almond Vosotros to capture its sixth leg title in the second season and the top purse of P100,000.

Vosotros finished with 11 points on a 4-of-11 clip from deep to go with 5 rebounds and 1 block as the Tropang Giga avenged their 21-20 defeat to the Gin Kings – their only loss of the leg – in the pool stage.

TNT big man Lervin Flores made up for his 7 turnovers with 3 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists, while new guy Luis Villegas – a UAAP Mythical Five member in his last year with UE – added 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists.

Ping Exciminiano chimed in 3 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals in the win.

Kim Aurin fired 9 points on top of 4 rebounds for Ginebra, which fell short of what could have been its first-ever leg championship.

The Gin Kings topped Pool D with a 2-0 record and toppled Purefoods and Cavitex earlier in the knockout stage only to lose to the Tropang Giga in the final as it settled for P50,000.

Meanwhile, Meralco nailed third place and bagged P30,000 after a 20-17 win over the Braves led by Alfred Batino and Jeff Manday.

Batino posted 7 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 blocks, while Manday churned out 6 points and 4 rebounds as the Bolts bounced back from its eighth-place finish in Leg 1. – Rappler.com