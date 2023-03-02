Statement sent: Petro Gazz sweeps PVL leader F2 to boost semis bid

The Petro Gazz Angels remain in the thick of PVL All-Filipino Conference playoff contention with a momentum-boosting sweep of erstwhile leader F2 Cargo Movers

MANILA, Philippines – The Petro Gazz Angels cruised to their biggest win yet in the 2023 PVL All-Filipino Conference after blowing past the F2 Cargo Movers in a 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 sweep at the PhilSports Arena on Thursday, March 2.

MJ Phillips led the clutch win with 13 points off 9 attacks, 2 blocks, and 2 aces, while Jonah Sabete also scored 13, all off attacks, as Petro Gazz rose to a 3-2 record.

Down late in the first set, 16-20, the Angels created momentum off a 9-3 spurt to steal the opener, 25-23, leading to a 12-point blowout in the second.

Although F2 led midway in the third, 15-12, Petro Gazz again came storming back with a crucial 6-2 run capped by a Sabete crosscourt kill to take an 18-17 lead, paving the way for a back-and-forth endgame that resulted in a 23-all deadlock off a Soltones off-the-block hit.

Off that momentum-boosting score, Soltones pushed the Angels ahead to match point, 24-23, off a through-the-block hammer, setting up a game-winning Phillips block on Elaine Kasilag to shutter F2’s comeback hopes.

“I’m proud of the team. I thank the team for doing it. I just said they are capable of doing it and they believed in themselves, so they got it. I’m happy and I’m proud of these Angels,” said Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro.

Kianna Dy was the Movers’ lone double-digit scorer with a game-high 14 points, while Kasilag, Aby Maraño, and Myla Pablo all added 6 points apiece.

Petro Gazz will only have one day of rest before taking on the winless Army-Black Mamba Lady Troopers on Saturday, March 4, 4 pm. F2, on the other hand, will have a crucial bounce-back opportunity against fellow playoff-chasing team Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Tuesday, March 7, 6:30 pm. – Rappler.com