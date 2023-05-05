Umandal laments lack of preparation as PH men’s volleyball bids SEA Games medal hopes goodbye

WINLESS. Jau Umandal and the Philippine men's volleyball team still search for their first win in the 2023 SEA Games.

The Philippine men's volleyball team falls to 0-2 in Group A after swift defeats at the hands of defending champion Indonesia and SEA Games host Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Jau Umandal rued lack of preparation doomed the Philippines as it got the boot early in the Southeast Asian Games men’s volleyball competition following a pair of swift losses.

The Filipinos fell to 0-2 in Group A and bowed out of semifinal contention after getting swept by the hosts, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17, on Thursday, May 4, at the Olympic Stadium here.

“We really lacked preparation for this SEA Games,” said Umandal, who also missed significant training time with the team as he tried out for the Korean V-League in April.

The men’s team showed promise when the country hosted the biennial meet in 2019 as it captured silver for its first podium finish in over two decades.

But with an inauspicious buildup, the Filipinos can only finish fifth at best, a duplicate of their SEA Games showing in Vietnam last year.

“It is not like in 2019 when we prepared for a long time,” said Umandal.

Umandal admitted the Philippines got caught by surprise as it played its opening match against two-time defending champion Indonesia, dropping a 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 loss on Wednesday.

Playing two games in as many days, the Filipinos suffered another straight-set defeat to the Cambodians and bid their medal hopes goodbye.

“We were ready, but they are the defending champions. We struggled in our first game,” said Umandal.

The Philippines looks to end the group stage on a high note as it faces Singapore in a battle between winless squads on Saturday at the same venue. – Rappler.com