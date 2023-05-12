PH ends SEA Games athletics in style with men’s 4x400m relay gold after photo finish

NO. 1. (From left) Michael Carlo del Prado, Frederick Ramirez, Joyme Sequita, and Umajesty Williams bag the SEA Games men's 4x400m relay gold for the Philippines.

The Philippines clinches its fourth and last gold in SEA Games athletics courtesy of Frederick Ramirez, Umajesty Williams, Joyme Sequita, and Michael Carlo del Prado

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines wrapped up its athletics campaign in the most thrilling way possible as its 4x400m relay crew struck gold after a photo finish at the Morodok Techo National Stadium here on Friday, May 12.

Frederick Ramirez, Umajesty Williams, Joyme Sequita, and Michael Carlo del Prado – the son of athletic icon Isidro del Prado Sr. – grabbed the spotlight in the final event of the athletics competitions, beating Thailand by just one hundredth of a second.

The Filipino quartet clocked 3:07.22 to escape with the crown as Thais Apisit Chamsri, Jirateep Bundee, Ruamchok Semathong, and Thawatchai Khongjeam narrowly missed the gold with a time of 3:07.23.

Malaysia’s Muhammad Firdaus Mohamad Zemi, Ruslem Zikry Putra Roseli, Tharsan Shanmugam, and Umar Osman finished almost two seconds later at 3:08.82 for the bronze.

Ramirez, Williams, Sequita, and Del Prado ended a decade-long gold drought for the Philippines in the event since Isidro del Prado Jr. – Michael’s older brother – along with Edgardo Alejan, Julius Nierra, and Archard Christian Bagsit ruled in the 2013 SEA Games.

What followed were a string of heartbreaks as the Philippines settled for silver in 2015, clinched back-to-back bronzes in 2017 and 2019, and failed to medal last year.

It was a decent haul for the Philippines in athletics as it nearly matched its gold tally of five in Vietnam last year with four in this edition.

EJ Obiena (men’s pole vault), Eric Cray (men’s 400m hurdles), and Janry Ubas (men’s long jump) delivered the other athletics golds for the country. – Rappler.com