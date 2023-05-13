Teen weightlifter Angeline Colonia bags 1st SEA Games medal before 17th birthday

Angeline Colonia, a 16-year-old debuting in the SEA Games, opens the Philippines' weightlifting campaign with a silver in the women's 45kg class

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Up-and-coming weightlifter Angeline Colonia bagged her first Southeast Asian Games medal just days before her 17th birthday, as she clinched silver in the women’s 45kg.

Colonia, who will turn a year older on May 22, cleared 68kg in the snatch and 80kg in the clean and jerk for a total lift of 148kg as the weightlifting competitions opened at the Olympic Stadium here on Saturday, May 13.

“This is a gift for my birthday,” said Colonia, the youngest among the five competitors.

Myanmar’s Zin May Oo won gold convincingly with a total lift of 164kg, while Laos’ Bouakham Phongsakone copped bronze with a 122kg total.

Initially running third, Colonia secured the silver finish after Thailand’s Khemika Kamnoedsri, who topped the snatch segment with 72kg, failed to show up in the clean and jerk due to an injury.

Colonia has made great strides since she started weightlifting in the middle of the pandemic.

The younger sister of former Asian Weightlifting Championships gold medalist Nestor Colonia, Angeline also struck gold in the women’s 40kg division of the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in July last year.

She currently holds the world and continental records for snatch in the division with a lift of 62kg.

On pursuing weightlifting, Colonia – currently a student at the Culianan National High School in Zamboanga City – said: “I was not doing anything at home.”

Up next for Colonia is the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships to be hosted by India in July. – Rappler.com