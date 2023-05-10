Gilas Women obliterate Cambodia by 60 points to kick off 3-peat bid

Gilas Women hack out an easy win against a Cambodia side bannered by naturalized players, including WNBA draftee Meighan Simmons

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Not even a team bannered by four naturalized players posed a threat to Gilas Women.

The Philippines handily beat Southeast Asian Games host Cambodia and cruised to a 114-54 win at the Morodok Techo Sports Complex here to kick off its three-peat bid in women’s 5-on-5 basketball on Wednesday, May 10.

Ella Fajardo showed the way with 17 points for the Filipinas, who banked on a balanced attack of five scorers in double figures as they pulled away from the Cambodians after a nip-and-tuck first quarter.

Featuring WNBA draftee Meighan Simmons and other American players Mariah Cooks, Kim Hanlon, and Brittany Dinkins, Cambodia kept in pace with the Philippines early and trailed 20-22 at the end of the opening period.

But the inclusion of the four hardly covered up the Cambodians’ weaknesses, and by the time the first half ended, the Filipinas were already comfortably ahead with a 58-31 lead.

“They have a rotation of only five, six, or seven players,” said Gilas Women head coach Pat Aquino. “We grabbed that opportunity. I hope we can sustain what we’re doing for the next few games.”

Jack Animam backstopped Fajardo with a near double-double of 16 points and 9 rebounds, France Mae Cabinbin put up 12 points, 6 assists, and 4 steals, while Afril Bernardino posted 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Camille Clarin added another 11 points for the Philippines, which will play five consecutive games in as many days, with hopes of sweeping the field in the seven-team tournament.

Unlike the men’s competition that includes a knockout stage, the women’s action features a round-robin format where the team with the best record will be crowned champion.

Cooks delivered 18 points and 9 rebounds in the loss, while Simmons netted 11 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Up next for Gilas Women is Singapore on Thursday at the same venue. – Rappler.com