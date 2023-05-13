LIVE UPDATES: SEA Games 2023 – May 13

Boxers, arnisadors, and taekwondo jins will be relied on to add to the Philippines' gold haul, which stands at 31

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines receives a major boost from boxing, arnis, and taekwondo on Saturday, May 13, as it pushes for the 40-gold mark with four more days to go in the Southeast Asian Games here.

Rogen Ladon, Ian Clark Bautista, Irish Magno, and Riza Pasuit punch for gold in their respective weight classes, with a total of nine Filipino boxers advancing to the finals.

Arnis, the martial arts indigenous to the Philippines, stakes four golds on Saturday as Filipino arnisadors look to contribute to the gold haul that currently stands at 31.

SEA Games taekwondo champions Kurt Barbosa, Kirstie Alora, and Samuel Morrison will also be relied on to deliver golds after the poomsae team won two the day prior.

Tennis standouts Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara seek to extend the Philippines’ rule in men’s doubles to a third straight SEA Games as they face Indonesia in the finals.

Weightlifting action also kicks off on Saturday, with Angeline Colonia, Lovely Inan, and John Febuar Ceniza seeking to set the tone for the rest of the team.

Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a semifinal berth as it ends the group stage against Singapore, while Gilas Women eye a bounce-back win against Vietnam after their three-peat bid suffered a blow following a loss to Indonesia.

– Rappler.com