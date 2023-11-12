UAAP women’s hoops: Ateneo completes Final Four cast

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kacey dela Rosa takes over as Ateneo claims the last Final Four spot, joining defending champion NU, UP, and UST in the next round of the UAAP women’s basketball tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Kacey dela Rosa dropped a huge double-double as the Ateneo Blue Eagles drubbed the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 79-66, to claim the last semifinal berth in the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball tournament on Sunday, November 12, at the Araneta Coliseum.

Dela Rosa, last season’s Rookie of the Year, unloaded 27 points on 11-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds on top of 3 blocks to power the Blue Eagles, who improved to 8-4.

“That was our initial goal, to make the Final Four, so we made the last bus,” said Ateneo head coach LA Mumar. “Last year, we were just happy to make the Final Four. But now, we’re looking forward to more [wins].”

Ateneo remains in the running for the twice-to-beat semifinal advantage – the incentive given to the top two teams – as the Blue Eagles stand within striking distance of defending champion NU (11-1), UP (9-3), and UST (9-3).

Sarah Makanjuola also delivered a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds in the Blue Eagles’ crucial win over the Lady Tamaraws, who fell to 3-9.

Ateneo guards Sandra Villacruz (13 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds) and Junize Calago (11 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds) likewise stepped up with all-around games.

“I hope we won’t be contented of where we are now,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino. “We have to push more because we’re really going for the championship.”

With Ateneo ahead by just 9 points after the third period, Makanjuola, Calago, and Aishie Solis connived in the Blue Eagles’ strong start in the fourth, highlighted by Dela Rosa’s coast-to-coast and-one move, to establish a commanding 19-point lead with 4:54 left in the game.

Joann Nagma had a career game of 18 points on a 9-of-11 clip from the field for FEU, while Shane Salvani and Jaina del Prado produced 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Josee Kaputu, FEU’s Congolese big, battled foul trouble early on, committing 3 fouls in the first quarter, but still managed to get 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Scores

Ateneo 79 –Dela Rosa 27, Makanjoula 14, Villacruz 13, Calago 11, Solis 7, Gastador 4, Joson 3, Nieves 0, Eufemanio 0, Angala 0, Cancio 0, Tan 0, Malaga 0, Chan 0, Fetalvero 0.

FEU 66 – Nagma 18, Kaputu 13, Salvani 12, Del Prado 10, Manguiat 5, Aquino 2, Paras 2, Ong 2, Dela Torre 2, Delos Santos 0, Pasilang 0, Lopez 0, Caringal 0.

Quarters: 25-19, 39-29, 59-51, 79-66.

– Rappler.com